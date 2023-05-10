Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mastermedia International Founder Larry Poland Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Poland, Founder of Mastermedia International, Passes Away

Larry Poland, the founder of Mastermedia International, passed away on May 3 in Illinois after suffering a stroke. He was 83. Poland founded Mastermedia to serve as “a trusted voice of faith to the mainstream media leaders.” Mastermedia teams in Hollywood and New York cultivate relationships with industry pioneers through conversation, consulting, and support.

From Ohio to Christian Service

Poland grew up in Ohio and devoted his life to Christian service through obtaining a higher education, international volunteer service, and pursuing consulting with entertainment industry leaders. He graduated from Wheaton College with a Bachelors in sociology and was a previous director of the Agape Movement, an international volunteer service organization under Campus Crusade for Christ, Intl.

Introduction into Entertainment Industry

In the late 1970s, Poland gained his first introduction into the entertainment industry when he hosted an issues-oriented television talk show that syndicated in Canada. He, too, went on to host the radio feature “The Mediator” that aired across radio stations for 18 years.

Founding of Mastermedia

Poland would found Mastermedia in 1985, serving as the president and CEO for 30 years. The core values of Mastermedia, imposed by Poland, emphasized “being a positive and redemptive influence in the entertainment industry by touching the lives of media gatekeepers and mobilizing a global prayer effort on their behalf.” The organization provides research and consulting on reaching America’s Christian market, working with executives from major networks and movie studios.

Recognitions and Legacy

Poland is a Covenant Award recipient for Christian influence on secular media. He is also the founder of the National Media Prayer Breakfast. Poland’s legacy will continue to impact the entertainment industry, with Mastermedia carrying on his vision to provide a positive and redemptive influence in the industry.

Survivors

Poland is survived by his wife, Donna Lynn, their six children, and 14 grandchildren.

News Source : McKinley Franklin

Source Link :Larry Poland Dead: Mastermedia International Founder Was 83/