Dead – Death – Obituary News : Matt Miles, Former OIT Player/Coach Dies at 53

Former Oregon Tech Baseball Coach Matt Miles Dies at Age 53

Longtime former Oregon Tech baseball coach, Matt Miles, passed away at the age of 53. Miles was a Hustlin’ Owl 2-sport athlete and head coach of the OIT baseball program from 2008-2020. He held the all-time school record with 241 coaching victories. Miles was diagnosed with brain cancer during the 2017 season and fought valiantly against the disease for over six years, helping draw awareness to cancer research in the Basin.

Achievements and Legacy

In 2009, Miles’ OIT team claimed the first of two Cascade Conference Southern Division titles, advancing to the NAIA West Tournament, and establishing a school record with 33 wins. In 2017, he was honored by his peers as CCC Coach of the Year.

Miles was a Klamath Union graduate who began his college career at Saint Mary’s before transferring to OIT, where he played free safety on the football team and was a center fielder on the baseball team. In 1991, he played baseball for his father, Danny, earning All-Timber Prairie Athletic Conference honors.

Miles is survived by his wife Beverly and children Braxton, Maddy, and Bryce. Funeral services have not been announced by his family.

Tribute from a Journalist

Earlier this week, longtime Herald & News sportswriter Steve Matthies penned a poignant column on Miles and his battle with cancer. “There are many who sadly never caught the inspiration. Told he had Stage IV gliosacroma, which usually carries with it a life expectancy of three to six months, Matt Miles said no. ‘You can’t change what has happened, but you can always change what happens next,’ he told me. ‘Find a path that you can believe will conquer the adversity and follow it wholeheartedly.’ He did.”

Miles’ Fight Against Cancer

Miles lived six years, four months with his brain cancer and lost his battle with the disease on Sunday. “He was an inspiration to many,” his father, Danny, said. In 2019, himself battling his cancer, Miles helped his baseball team organize a weekend fundraiser and effort to raise awareness of childhood cancer. The Hustlin’ Owls focused on 5-year-old Faith Seta. Corban University’s baseball team joined in the effort. Players from both teams wore yellow shoelaces to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

Miles altered his diet, routine, and efforts to allow him to meet his goals. “I would tell you what I’m doing, but it only works for me,” he said. “I 100% believe in what I’m doing. There is hope and ability to challenge adversity. Faith makes a strong statement.”

Miles’ Positive Outlook on Life

Miles recruited, taught, shared, and knew his prognosis was terminal. “So is life. All of us are terminal,” he said. “My life is full. Now, I just want to extend it. You can look at it as a negative, or you can look at it as a fork in the road and make choices you do not have to regret. With belief, hope, and faith together, that gives you a chance for a positive outcome,” he added.

“His three children (Braxton, Maddy, and Bryce) and his wife (Beverly) were such great support, and he leaves us with so much love,” said his father, the legendary basketball coach at Oregon Tech. Yes, Danny, Matt certainly did and should remain an inspiration to all of us of how to live, especially in adverse situations.

News Source : NewsWatch 12 KDRV

Source Link :Former OIT Player/Coach Matt Miles Passes Away at 53 | Sports/