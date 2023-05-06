Dead – Death – Obituary News : Matt Rissell’s Death: Net Worth, Bio, Age & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Matt Rissell: The Life and Legacy of the TSheets Founder

The sudden death of Matt Rissell, the founder of TSheets, has left many people shocked and saddened. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas, Rissell was a prominent figure in the tech industry. In this article, we take a closer look at his life, career, and legacy.

Early Life and Education

Matt Rissell was born in Grand Junction, Colorado. He later moved to the Boise Metropolitan Area, Idaho, where he spent most of his life. After completing his schooling, Rissell earned a Bachelor of Business from the University of Northern Colorado. Later, he earned a bachelor of science in management, finance, and psychology from Colorado Mesa University.

Career

Rissell started his career as a major account manager at Verizon Wireless. He then became the CEO and president of Cartridge World, a company that specializes in printing solutions. However, it was his work with TSheets that brought him the most recognition.

In 2006, Rissell founded TSheets, a time-tracking application that quickly gained popularity among businesses of all sizes. The app allowed employees to track their hours and submit timesheets from anywhere, making it easier for employers to manage their workforce. In 2017, Intuit acquired TSheets for $340 million, a move that further solidified Rissell’s reputation as a successful entrepreneur.

Apart from TSheets, Rissell also held leadership positions at CRI Advantage, Intuit, CoderPad, Summit Partners, Slayer Duck Calls, TextExpander, and Wild Alaskan Company.

Personal Life

Rissell was married to Robin, and they had three children together named Nicole, Hunter, and Caiden. He was known to be a family man and frequently shared pictures of his loved ones on social media.

Cause of Death

On May 5, 2023, Rissell was found dead in his Eagle residence under tragic circumstances. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that Rissell took his own life, and another woman was found seriously injured in the same residence. The two were known to each other, but no other details were provided.

Net Worth

Rissell’s exact net worth is unknown, but his success with TSheets undoubtedly earned him a sizable amount of money. After the acquisition by Intuit, Rissell continued to work with the company as a strategic advisor.

Legacy

Matt Rissell will be remembered as a visionary entrepreneur who brought innovation and creativity to the tech industry. His work with TSheets transformed how businesses track their employees’ time and helped streamline operations for millions of companies worldwide.

Despite his many achievements, Rissell’s death is a sobering reminder that success and fame do not guarantee happiness. His passing is a loss to the tech community and a tragedy for his family and loved ones.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :Matt Rissell founder of Tsheets cause of death, obituary, net worth, bio, age, family, wife/