Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Mattea Roach’s Father Passes Away from Brain Aneurysm’

Jeopardy! fans are mourning the loss of Phillip Roach, father of fan-favorite contestant Mattea Roach, who passed away at the age of 57 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Phillip was known for his love and support of his children, often boasting about their accomplishments to anyone who would listen. He was especially proud of Mattea, who had a 23-game winning streak on the show last year.

Mattea, a writer and podcaster from Toronto who uses they/them pronouns, has not publicly addressed their father’s passing. However, they have spoken highly of him in the past, both on social media and during their time on Jeopardy. In an anecdote during their winning streak, Mattea mentioned their dream of attending a Kraftwerk concert with their dad, a dream that was finally realized last year.

Phillip was also a gracious host, often hosting huge Jeopardy! watch parties for friends and family to celebrate Mattea’s impressive winning streak. He was known for spending hours in the kitchen preparing elaborate multi-course meals, which he would inevitably proclaim were “just okay”, though his guests would disagree.

In an interview with CBC news last year, Phillip expressed his pride in Mattea’s accomplishments and their visibility as a member of the LGBTQ community. He also praised their love of learning and curiosity for the world around them.

Mattea is currently competing in the Jeopardy! Masters tournament, where six of the show’s elite contestants are facing off for a $500,000 grand prize. Fans have expressed their condolences to Mattea on social media and forums, noting how Phillip played a huge role in their love of music and general curiosity.

Jeopardy! fans will surely miss Phillip’s enthusiasm and support for his children, and his legacy will live on through Mattea’s accomplishments and the memories they shared together.

News Source : TV Insider

Source Link :‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mattea Roach’s Father Dies After Brain Aneurysm/