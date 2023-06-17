Dead – Death – Obituary News : Matteo Romagnoli, Producer of The Social State, Passes Away at 43

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The music world has lost a visionary and a creative force with the passing of Matteo Romagnoli. Romagnoli, who was the founder of the Garrincha Dischi record label, produced around forty artists, including Punkreas, Extraliscio, and Camillas. He also helped to launch The List Representative and Ex-Otago. However, his most notable work was with Lo Stato Sociale, with whom he produced the award-winning A life on vacation, which finished in second place at the 68th edition of the Sanremo Festival, winning the Lucio Dalla Press Room Award.

Romagnoli, who was also known by the name Matteo Costa, passed away at the age of 43 following a long illness. The record label he founded in 2008 had become one of the most solid independent realities in the country, and his passing is a significant loss not only for Lo Stato Sociale but for the entire music world.

The heart-wrenching message from Lo Stato Sociale on their social media account speaks volumes about the impact that Romagnoli had on their lives. They describe themselves as being in pieces, mourning the loss of the person who saved their lives, scolded them, and loved them more than anyone. They go on to say that without him, they are only five assholes, and before there were six of them, which was much better. Before that, there were a million of them, and it was beautiful because only inside Garrincha was it possible to find love for flaws and perfection.

Romagnoli’s record label, Garrincha Dischi, was a celebration of music and a platform for artists to showcase their talent. In a statement, the label thanked Matteo for imagining and creating a new musical world and for always bringing people together. They describe him as a visionary capable of paving a road where there was no road yet. They add that Garrincha will remain a celebration, a testament to the man who built it.

Romagnoli’s passing is a reminder that the music industry is not only about the artists who perform on stage but about the people who work behind the scenes, bringing their talent, creativity, and passion to the table. His contributions to the music world will be remembered for years to come, and his legacy will live on through his work.

