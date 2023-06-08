Dead – Death – Obituary News : Matthew Shrader Passes Away: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Matthew Shrader Obituary: Remembering the Marketplace Warrior

Early Life and Family Background

Matthew Ray Shrader was born on June 4, 1983, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the son of Ronnie Joe Shrader and Marilyn Potter Shrader, both of whom were from Dickson, Tennessee. He spent most of his childhood in Dickson and attended local schools there.

Avid Sports Fan and Marketplace Warrior

Matthew was a passionate fan of various sports teams and events, especially those in which his children participated. He was known among his friends and family as the “Marketplace Warrior” because of his knack for finding the best deals on various products and services. He always enjoyed sharing his shopping tips and tricks with others.

Passing and Funeral Arrangements

Matthew Ray Shrader passed away on May 30, 2023, in Dickson, Tennessee, at the age of 40. His funeral services were held at the Spann Funeral Home on June 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Brother Donnie Craig officiated the ceremony and also served as the master of ceremonies for the event.

The visitation was held on the same day, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The visitation remained open until 2:00 p.m. on the day of the funeral. Friends and family members gathered to pay their respects and remember the life of the beloved Marketplace Warrior.

Remembering Matthew Ray Shrader

Matthew Ray Shrader was a kind, generous, and loving person who touched the lives of many people. He had a passion for sports, shopping, and spending time with his family. His legacy lives on through his children, who continue to make him proud every day.

Matthew’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, but his memory will always be cherished. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, and friend. Rest in peace, Marketplace Warrior.

