Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maureen Wener dies after hit-and-run bicycle accident

Remembering Maureen Wener: A Community Role Model and Cyclist

Maureen Wener was a beloved member of the community, serving on several local councils and committees, including the finance committee, Ed-RED representative, and legislative liaison. Her dedication to improving the community was evident in her work with Deerfield Public Schools District 109 and the Deerfield Library Board, where she served as a trustee.

On Friday, June 2, 2023, Maureen was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident while cycling near Deerfield and Piccadilly Road. She was seriously injured at the scene and passed away while being rushed to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Her family and supporters were devastated by the news.

The Impact of Maureen’s Life

Maureen’s absence has left a void in the community that she loved and served. Her friends and supporters have taken to social media to express their grief and honor her memory. State Rep. Bob Morgan called her a “true public servant” who constantly sought ways to improve the community. D109 School Board President Sari Montgomery remembered Maureen as a passionate advocate for children who had an indelible impact on the community and board during her years of service.

Maureen’s life and work were a testament to her dedication and passion for making a difference. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to follow in her footsteps and work towards creating a better world.

Details of the Hit-and-Run Accident

Maureen was an avid cyclist, and it was during one of her rides that the tragic accident occurred. She was hit by a vehicle while cycling near Deerfield and Piccadilly Road at 12:40 p.m. Police were called to the scene and found Maureen with multiple injuries.

She was rushed to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, but unfortunately, she passed away on the way. The vehicle that hit Maureen drove off, and the Highland Park Police are currently conducting an investigation.

A Final Farewell

Maureen’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at noon at Congregation B’nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, Illinois 60015. Her loved ones and supporters will come together to honor her memory and say goodbye to a remarkable woman who touched so many lives.

Maureen Wener will be remembered for her selflessness, dedication, and commitment to making the world a better place. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her and were inspired by her example.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Cyclist Maureen Wener’s obituary and cause of death linked to bicycle accident: hit-and-run case/