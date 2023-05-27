Dead – Death – Obituary News : Max Bowden talks about difficult storyline after friend’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Max Bowden, who portrays Ben Mitchell in the popular British soap opera EastEnders, has opened up about how the show’s current storyline, which sees his on-screen love interest Lola Pearce diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, has been affecting him. Speaking candidly about the storyline, Bowden revealed that it has been the most difficult storyline he has ever had to deal with, due to the fact that he lost his best friend to an undiagnosed brain tumour just over two years ago.

In a post on social media, Bowden shared a clip from the show, in which his character, Ben Mitchell, is seen begging doctors to do more to help Lola, and explained that he has been speaking to doctors in the hope of finding a way to prolong Lola’s life. However, despite his efforts, Lola is set to die in heartbreaking scenes that will air on the BBC soap in the coming weeks.

Bowden explained that coming to terms with the grief of losing his best friend to an undiagnosed brain tumour has been the most turbulent, overwhelming, and impossible thing he has ever had to overcome. However, he believes that telling Lola’s story on EastEnders has been a tough but rewarding experience.

Bowden described his character as a “complicated man” who is “riddled with trauma and complexities” and explained that fear can turn people into monsters. He added that every member of the Mitchell family is dealing with grief in their own way, which is a credit to the writing and story team.

Lola’s storyline has been a difficult one to watch, not just for viewers but also for the actress who plays her, Danielle Hard. Speaking about her final scenes on the show, Hard said that it has been really difficult filming these last few scenes, especially towards the end. She added that it’s such a heartbreaking diagnosis and it’s not nice to watch or to play.

Hard also took a moment to thank everybody who has reached out to her and shared their experiences with her. She explained that she has read every message and holds all of their messages close to her heart while playing this story.

EastEnders has always been known for its hard-hitting storylines, and the current storyline featuring Lola’s terminal brain tumour is no exception. While it may be difficult to watch, it is an important reminder of the devastating impact that brain tumours can have on individuals and their loved ones. Hopefully, the storyline will help to raise awareness of this devastating disease and the urgent need for more research into brain tumours.

