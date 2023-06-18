Dead – Death – Obituary News : Max Runager’s Son Advocates for NFL to Recognize Father’s CTE

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Reality of Football: Max Runager’s Story

Max Runager, the former punter on the Eagles’ 1980-81 Super Bowl team and later an NFL champion with the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 30, 2017, at the age of 61. Runager’s family gave permission to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center to examine his brain, which weighed 1,350 grams, just shy of three pounds. The neuropathology report, dated Jan. 19, 2018, revealed that Max Runager had mild Stage II CTE, caused by 26 years of repetitive trauma to his head, from boyhood to high school to college and his 11 NFL seasons. The report’s findings brought comfort to Max’s son Kolby, who had struggled with his father’s behavior, chronic depression, and mood swings in his final years.

CTE and Football

The science around CTE has linked repetitive head trauma to the disease, and Max Runager’s case is no exception. However, it’s not just the hard-hitting positions like linebackers and defensive ends who suffer from CTE. Even punters like Max Runager, who started playing football when he was 7 and stopped when he was 33, can develop CTE.

Kolby’s Crusade

Kolby is trying to bridge the gap between his father’s generation of football players and the current one. He believes that NFL players are adults who can decide for themselves whether to accept the risks intrinsic to the game. However, he is outraged by the NFL’s marketing tactics, especially its partnership with Nickelodeon. Kolby believes that the NFL is dishonest in reducing the violence of football to cartoons and comic strips.

The Reality of Football

Football has always been about weighing risk and reward. Max Runager, as a famous NFL father, raised his three sons with a healthy respect for the game. He did not allow them to play peewee or Pop Warner football for fear that coaches would teach poor tackling technique, leading to head injuries. However, the stakes are higher now, with studies showing a connection between youth tackle football and CTE symptoms. Kolby is angry over his father’s descent into darkness and may be looking for someone to blame. However, his anger does not change the reality of football, a reality that many of us choose to ignore for the sake of our pleasure.

The Neglect of Max Runager’s Story

The nonprofit Concussion Legacy Foundation has been tracking and cataloging the names of athletes who have died with CTE, and Max Runager’s name has been on the foundation’s website for a long time. However, no news story was written about the diagnosis until Kolby Runager shared his father’s story. This neglect raises questions about our willingness to face the tragic reality of football and the toll it takes on its players.

Max Runager’s story is a cautionary tale about the dangers of football and the need for greater awareness and protection for players at all levels. It’s time to acknowledge the reality of CTE and take action to prevent its devastating effects on football players and their families.

News Source : The Brunswick News

Source Link :Former Eagles punter Max Runager died with CTE. His son wants the NFL and everyone else to notice. | National Sports/