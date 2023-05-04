Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

They assure that Benito Juarez gave instructions to assassinate the archduke Maximilian of Hasburg in 1864, but Salvadoran researcher Rolando Deneker revisits the events to provide a new perspective on the historical event.

The assassination of the archduke Maximilian of Hasburg is a significant event in Mexican history. The archduke was appointed by Napoleon III of France as the emperor of Mexico in 1864. However, his rule was short-lived as he was captured by the Mexican army, and Benito Juarez ordered his execution. The assassination of the archduke was seen as a symbol of Mexican independence and the defeat of foreign interventionism.

For decades, it was widely accepted that Benito Juarez gave instructions to a squad of riflemen to carry out the detonation that would end the life of the archduke. However, in recent years, Salvadoran researcher Rolando Deneker has proposed that the history of the emperor did not exactly happen that way.

According to Deneker, the assassination of the archduke was not an act of Mexican independence, but rather a result of the political struggles within Mexico. Deneker’s research has revealed that the assassination was carried out by a group of Mexican soldiers who were loyal to General Porfirio Diaz.

Diaz was a military leader who had ambitions of becoming the president of Mexico. He was not in favor of the French intervention in Mexico and saw the archduke’s appointment as a threat to his own political ambitions. Diaz ordered the assassination of the archduke as a way to eliminate the competition and establish his own power in Mexico.

Deneker’s research has also revealed that Benito Juarez was not directly involved in the assassination. Juarez was the president of Mexico at the time, but he was not in favor of the assassination of the archduke. He saw it as an act of violence that would not bring any benefits to Mexico.

Deneker’s research has challenged the traditional view of the assassination of the archduke Maximilian of Hasburg. It has highlighted the political struggles within Mexico at the time and the role that General Porfirio Diaz played in the event.

The assassination of the archduke had significant consequences for Mexico. It marked the end of the French intervention in Mexico and the beginning of a new era of Mexican independence. The event was celebrated as a symbol of Mexican heroism and patriotism.

However, Deneker’s research has shown that the event was not as straightforward as it had been portrayed. It was not an act of Mexican heroism, but rather a result of political struggles within the country.

The revision of history is not uncommon. As new evidence and perspectives are uncovered, historical events are often reinterpreted. The assassination of the archduke Maximilian of Hasburg is just one example of how historical events can be re-examined.

In conclusion, the assassination of the archduke Maximilian of Hasburg is a significant event in Mexican history. For decades, it was widely accepted that Benito Juarez gave instructions to assassinate the archduke. However, Salvadoran researcher Rolando Deneker has proposed that the history of the emperor did not exactly happen that way. According to Deneker, the assassination was carried out by a group of Mexican soldiers who were loyal to General Porfirio Diaz. Deneker’s research has challenged the traditional view of the assassination and highlighted the political struggles within Mexico at the time. The revision of history is not uncommon, and as new evidence and perspectives are uncovered, historical events are often reinterpreted.

