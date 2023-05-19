Dead – Death – Obituary News : May 2023: Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, 2 Celeb Tragedies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nollywood Laments: A Look at the Tragic Deaths in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry

Five months into the year 2021, the Nigerian entertainment industry has been hit by a series of tragic deaths that have left colleagues and fans heartbroken. Nollywood, the country’s film industry, has been the most affected, with several veteran actors passing away in the month of May alone. The deaths have sparked controversies, birthed conversations, and left Nigerians praying against any form of death in the entertainment industry.

Here is a list of the stars Nollywood has lost this month:

1. Saint Obi’s Death

The veteran Nollywood star passed away earlier this month, throwing his colleagues and other Nigerians into deep sorrow. Saint Obi was a beloved actor known for his roles in several hit movies. However, his death was marred by controversy when a journalist revealed that he suffered greatly at the hands of his wife and her family and died a broke and lonely man. Things took another turn when Saint Obi’s wife’s cousin revealed that he was the abuser, not the victim.

2. Murphy Afolabi’s Death

Murphy Afolabi, another veteran Nollywood star, passed away on May 14. The actor reportedly slumped in his bathroom, and the statement from his friends revealed that he had been previously sick. Afolabi was buried the next day in his uncompleted house in Ikorodu, Lagos state. However, there is drama on social media over how Afolabi was buried, as some people believe he was more of a traditionalist than a Muslim.

3. Adedigba Mukaila’s Death

The veteran Yoruba star, popularly known as Alafin Oro and for his role in movies as a herbalist, also passed away. The cause of his death was not disclosed, but Nigerians mourned the actor and prayed for his soul. Alafin Oro passed away on May 13, a day before his younger colleague Murphy Afolabi died.

4. Wasiu Adegbenro’s Death

Wasiu Adegbenro was a soundman popular among celebrities, and just a day after Murphy Afolabi’s death, he passed away. Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, was one of the many Yoruba movie stars who mourned the late Adegbenro. The soundman’s death got netizens suggesting the movie industry needed prayers.

5. Ayo Olaiya’s Loss

The month of May has dealt a huge blow to Yoruba actor Ayo Olaiya, who lost his beloved elder brother hours after his colleague Murphy Afolabi died. Announcing the tragic news on his page, Olaiya shared a video of himself weeping bitterly over the painful loss. The actor cried out over the fact that death had taken again from him.

The deaths of these Nollywood stars have left their colleagues and fans heartbroken and in deep mourning. The entertainment industry in Nigeria has been hit by a wave of grief, with people questioning the circumstances surrounding the deaths of these actors. The controversies and conversations that have arisen from these deaths have highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in the industry.

Nigerians are praying against any form of death in the entertainment industry and urging stakeholders to take care of the mental and physical health of their colleagues. With the country still grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deaths of these actors have added to the national tragedy and the need for people to come together and support one another during these difficult times.

In conclusion, the Nigerian entertainment industry has lost some of its brightest stars, and their deaths have left a void that will be difficult to fill. The legacy of these actors will live on through their work and the memories they have left behind. Nigerians will continue to mourn their passing and pray for the families and loved ones they have left behind.

