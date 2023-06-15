Dead – Death – Obituary News : MBBS Student Commits Suicide Over Breakup in Modinagar

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a Medical Student Due to Breakup with Lover

On June 15, 2023, a 24-year-old female medical student, Divya Jyoti, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in Modinagar town. According to the police, her friends found her room locked when they went to check on her. After several attempts to reach her, they informed the landlord, who broke open the rear door of the room. They found Jyoti hanging from the ceiling fan. The police recovered a suicide note from her room stating that she took her own life due to a breakup with her lover.

Jyoti hailed from Kannauj district and was a third-year MBBS student. She lived in a rented accommodation in Surya Enclave colony with her friends. The police have sent her body for post-mortem and are investigating the matter.

This unfortunate incident highlights the impact of a failed relationship on mental health. Breakups can be devastating and can lead to severe emotional distress, depression, and anxiety. The pain of rejection can be overwhelming, and some people may feel that suicide is the only way out.

It is essential to recognize the warning signs of suicidal thoughts and take appropriate action. Changes in behavior, mood swings, withdrawal from social activities, and expressions of hopelessness are some of the signs that a person may be considering suicide. It is crucial to offer support, empathy, and understanding to those who are struggling with their mental health.

Several helplines are available for those who need assistance. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, and Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata) are some of the helplines that individuals can reach out to for support.

Furthermore, it is essential to prioritize mental health and well-being. It is crucial to seek help, whether it is through therapy, counseling, or talking to a trusted friend or family member. Taking care of oneself, both physically and mentally, is vital for a healthy and fulfilling life.

In conclusion, the tragic suicide of Divya Jyoti is a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness, support, and intervention. It is crucial to recognize the warning signs of suicidal thoughts and take appropriate action to prevent such incidents. The society must prioritize mental health and well-being and provide adequate resources and support to those who are struggling with their mental health.

News Source : Arpita Raj

Source Link :MBBS Student Hangs Self Over ‘Breakup’ in UP’s Modinagar; Suicide Note Found/