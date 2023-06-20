Dead – Death – Obituary News : McKerrow Township Clerk Passes Away After Many Years

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Municipalities along the North Shore corridor are mourning the loss of one of its long-time employees. Joan Irene Seidel passed away at Health Sciences North last Wednesday.

Seidel and her family moved to Espanola in 1970 where she spent many years working at the Espanola Golf & Country Club until she began her position as the Clerk-Treasurer at the Township of Baldwin from 1989 until her recent retirement in January of this year. She played a key role in the township over the years assisting with many municipal, recreation and other projects, as well as providing assistance to the LaCloche Foothills Mayors & Reeves Association.

Seidel was also known as a caring mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Wednesday at 11 am at the Bourcier Funeral Home in Espanola followed by a ceremony at the Espanola Cemetery with a gathering to follow. She was 76 years old.

