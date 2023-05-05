Dead – Death – Obituary News : Meadville Mourns Loss of Greg Bean

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Greg Bean Obituary: Allegheny College Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Passes Away

Greg Bean, a beloved citizen of Meadville, Pennsylvania and assistant men’s basketball coach at Allegheny College, passed away unexpectedly on May 3rd, 2023, due to a heart attack. He had been an instrumental part of the team for the past four years, helping lead them to the PAC title game last year.

A Life Well-Lived

Bean was highly respected and well-liked in both his community and the basketball world. He had been working as a teacher since 2005, starting at Clarion Area High School. After graduating from Clarion University with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and minors in sports management and coaching, he went on to serve as the head coach at Redbank Valley High School. Under his leadership, the team won its first PIAA District 9 Championship since 1980 and reached the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in any event that season. He was recognized for his efforts with the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the Year and All-American Awards & Engraving/D9Sports.com Coach of the Year awards.

Bean later served as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Waynesburg, where he helped the Yellow Jackets win the most games in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) and average 9.8 points per game higher. He also served as the team’s interim head coach for over two months.

A Celebration of Life

Bean’s loss is deeply felt by the Allegheny College community and beyond. Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, PA, on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, from 2 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem, PA.

Greg Bean’s contributions to the basketball world and his community will not be forgotten. He will be dearly missed.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Greg Bean Obituary, Meadville Pennsylvania Allegheny College Basketball Team Mourns The Death Of Greg Bean – obituary note/