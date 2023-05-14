Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mecklenburg EMS Agency Worker Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mark Hayes Obituary, Death

We regret to inform you that Paramedic Mark Hayes passed away yesterday as a result of a medical issue that manifested itself while he was serving his community as a member of the emergency medical services. This news comes to us with a heavy heart, but we have no choice but to share it with you.

A Beloved Member of the Medic Family

Since he first started working with Medic in 1997, Mark has always been considered a member of the Medic family. In that span of time, he has managed to leave an imprint on the lives of a significant number of people, including not only his patients but also the people with whom he collaborates professionally.

In this difficult time, we would like to offer our condolences to Mark’s family and friends on behalf of everyone here at the company. We are sorry for the loss of Mark. Having the opportunity to serve alongside Mark has been a privilege.

Thoughts and Prayers for Peace and Healing

During this challenging time, when we all hope for peace and healing in the days ahead and when we all desire for peace and healing in the days ahead, we ask that you kindly keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. We ask this because we are all hopeful that these wishes will come true.

At this time, we are also keeping the members of the emergency medical services and fire departments in our thoughts and prayers. These individuals were called out to assist one of their own staff members.

A Life Lived to the Fullest

Mark, it seems as though we have the upper hand from where we are standing right now. Already, the void left by your absence is being acutely felt by everyone around you.

In order for all of us to gather together in celebration and remembrance of a life that was lived to the best possible extent, please feel free to leave your condolences, thoughts, and images in the comments box below this page.

