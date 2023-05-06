Dead – Death – Obituary News : Media portrays career criminal as hero

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Examining Crime in New York City and the Media’s Coverage of Jordan Neely’s Death

On “The Ingraham Angle,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham discussed the recent death of Jordan Neely in New York City and the media’s coverage of the incident. She also highlighted the city’s rampant crime problem and the lack of justice for the thousands of New Yorkers who have been victimized over the past year.

Alvin Bragg’s Office Promises a Full Investigation

Ingraham noted that Alvin Bragg’s office is promising a full investigation into Neely’s death, while Al Sharpton is hoping for a manslaughter charge and standing with protesters who are demanding “Justice for Jordan.” However, Ingraham pointed out that justice should also be served for the thousands of New Yorkers who have been threatened by the city’s rampant crime.

Jose Alba’s Story

Ingraham also highlighted the story of Jose Alba, a Harlem bodega owner who refused to be a victim. In self-defense, he stabbed a man who ran behind, jumped over the store counter and shoved him up against the wall. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but Bragg dismissed the charges last July only after a loud and sustained public outcry. Ingraham noted that there’s no justice for victims in Bragg’s revolving door of arrests and releases because thugs feel invincible in the Big Apple.

New York’s Culture of Crime

Ingraham pointed out that criminals have an upper hand on the streets and underground in New York City. She cited the case of Alvin Charles, the Subway slasher who allegedly stabbed a 36-year-old teacher in the arm and stomach in 2021. He was freed on supervised release by a liberal judge and later arrested for stabbing Tommy Bailey, a father of three, to death on the subway last fall. Ingraham noted that the culture we’re creating in New York is one where men who defend the defenseless are villainized, while criminals are coddled and deified. She cited George Floyd and Jordan Neely as examples.

The Presumption of Good Faith

Ingraham argued that the presumption should be that a man or woman who is operating in good faith when they step in to defend themselves or others from a menacing criminal. She pointed out that Neely shouldn’t have been on the streets at all, and the incentive today is to do nothing when you see someone who appears dangerous, other than maybe calling 911. However, in enclosed spaces, where security may take too long to arrive, this is not always an option.

The Media’s Coverage of the Case

Ingraham criticized the way the media are covering the case, stating that they’re portraying the hero as the career criminal and the 24-year-old former Marine as the thug. She argued that we don’t know all the facts of the subway case yet, but we do know that Neely was a victim of the city’s culture of crime.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Laura Ingraham’s analysis of crime in New York City and the media’s coverage of Jordan Neely’s death highlighted the need for justice for all victims of crime, not just those who become high-profile cases. She argued that the city’s culture of crime needs to change, and the presumption should be that those who defend themselves or others from a menacing criminal are operating in good faith.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :LAURA INGRAHAM: The way the media are covering this case, you’d think the hero is the career criminal/