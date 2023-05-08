Dead – Death – Obituary News : Medical Condition Causes Fatal Solo Car Crash in Grant County

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alva Man Dies Due to Medical Condition in Fatal Crash

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Barton W. Rogge, a 62-year-old man from Alva, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash on Oklahoma 11 in Grant County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Rogge’s death was caused by a medical condition.

The Accident

Rogge was driving a 2001 Peterbuilt semi westbound on Oklahoma 11, just west of County Road 870, when his vehicle departed the road to the right and traveled approximately 250 feet in the north ditch. After re-entering the roadway, the semi drove off into the south ditch before finally coming to a stop by driving up an embankment into a wheat field.

The cause of the collision and the condition of the driver are both listed as under investigation on the OHP report. It is unclear at this time what medical condition Rogge was suffering from at the time of the accident.

Seat Belts Not in Use

Although seat belts were equipped in the semi, they were not in use at the time of the crash, according to the OHP report. It is unknown if the use of a seat belt would have made a difference in the outcome of the accident.

A Tragic Accident

The death of Barton W. Rogge is a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving practices and the need to prioritize our health. While we do not know what medical condition Rogge was suffering from at the time of the accident, it is possible that it could have been prevented or managed with proper medical attention.

Our thoughts go out to Rogge’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope that this accident serves as a reminder to all drivers to prioritize their health and safety while on the road.

News Source : Enidnews.com

Source Link :OHP: Medical condition results in death, single-vehicle accident in Grant County | News/