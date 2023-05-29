Dead – Death – Obituary News : Medical Doctor at Montefiore Hospital Dies by Suicide: Nakita Mortimer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nakita Mortimer Suicide, Death: Montefiore Medical Center Residents and Fellows Demand Union Certification

On November 1, residents and fellows of the Montefiore Medical Center, one of New York City’s main teaching hospitals, demanded voluntary union certification at a press conference outside the Norwood-based facility. The group cited a number of ailments that they claim were made worse by the pandemic and are still present today.

Demand for More Benefits and Support

More than 1,200 residents and fellows requested more perks like extended family leave, higher remuneration, and better salary. Many said they were understaffed and overworked. The residents demanded additional support staff as well as annual bonuses. Some residents claim to work 80 hours per week without getting paid overtime, and they cite the high prevalence of suicide in the medical field as proof that something needs to change.

At the press conference, third-year family medicine resident Dr. Noa Nessim observed, “Montefiore can do better by their resident and fellow physicians.” The fragility of the American healthcare system has been exposed in recent years, and creating a union is our attempt to strengthen it.

Political Leaders and SEIU Support

Local political leaders from the Bronx supported the people, including Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81), who is also on the health committee, and State Senator Gustavo Rivera (S.D. 33), who is the chair of the health committee and a member of the mental health committee in Albany. Together with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which is a branch of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR), the press conference was organized on behalf of the nation’s 22,000 resident physicians and fellows.

Administrators recently announced plans to merge three of their Bronx health centers, prompting the call for unionization. Dr. Rex Tai, a second-year internal medicine resident at Montefiore Medical Center, said: “So many of us chose to do our residency here because we want to work in The Bronx, and with the diverse and historically underserved community that lives here, and we know we can do more.” Through our union, we intend to lobby for the funding required to assist The Bronx have better access to healthcare.

Nakita Mortimer suicide Montefiore Hospital Medical Doctor death FH memorial for Nakita Mortimer New York medical community mourns loss of Nakita Mortimer Nakita Mortimer’s death raises concerns about mental health in healthcare industry

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :Nakita Mortimer Suicide, New York, Montefiore Hospital Medical Doctor Has Died – fh memorial/