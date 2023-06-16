Dead – Death – Obituary News : Medical Student Commits Suicide After Breakup in Modinagar: Police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Medical Student Dies By Suicide Over “Break Up” In UP’s Modinagar: Cops

A medical student from Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide over a heartbreak, according to the police. The incident happened on Wednesday, and the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ankita Singh.

The Tragic Incident

According to the police, Ankita was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room. She was a third-year MBBS student at the Shree Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences (SRMSIMS) in Bareilly.

The police said that Ankita was in a relationship with a fellow student, and they had recently broken up. Her family has alleged that her boyfriend was “mentally harassing” her, and they had even complained to the college authorities about it.

However, the police said that they have not found any evidence to support the harassment allegations. They have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the boyfriend and are investigating the matter further.

The Rising Cases of Suicide Among Students

Ankita’s death is just one of many cases of suicide that have been reported among students in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 10,159 student suicides in India in 2018.

The reasons for these suicides vary, but some common factors include academic pressure, relationship issues, and mental health problems. In many cases, students do not seek help for their problems due to the stigma attached to mental health issues in India.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the situation, with students facing new challenges such as online learning and social isolation.

The Need for Mental Health Support for Students

The tragic incident of Ankita’s death highlights the urgent need for mental health support for students in India. Schools and colleges must prioritize mental health services and provide students with access to trained professionals who can help them deal with their problems.

Parents and family members also have a crucial role to play in supporting their children’s mental health. They should create a safe and supportive environment at home and encourage their children to seek help if they are struggling.

Finally, the government must recognize the importance of mental health and allocate more resources towards improving mental health services in the country. Mental health should be treated as a public health priority, and steps must be taken to reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Conclusion

The death of Ankita Singh is a tragic reminder of the need for better mental health support for students in India. We must all work together to create a safe and supportive environment for students and encourage them to seek help when they need it. Only then can we hope to reduce the number of student suicides in the country and ensure that young people can lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

