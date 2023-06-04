Dead – Death – Obituary News : Medical student commits suicide in Khammam

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Medical Student Commits Suicide in Khammam

In yet another tragic incident, a medical student has ended her life in Khammam, adding to the growing number of suicides among students in the state. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the region, raising concerns about the mental health of students and the increasing pressure they face.

The victim, identified as Manasa, was a 22-year-old medical student who had been studying at the Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal for the past four years. According to reports, Manasa had been suffering from depression and had attempted suicide multiple times in the past.

On the day of the incident, Manasa was found dead in her hostel room, having consumed petrol. Her body was discovered by her roommates, who immediately informed the authorities. The police have registered a case of suicide and are conducting an investigation into the matter.

The incident has once again shed light on the growing problem of mental health issues among students in the state. The pressure of academic performance, coupled with the stress of living away from home, has taken a toll on the mental health of many students.

In recent years, there has been a surge in the number of suicides among students, with many attributing it to the high expectations placed on them by their families and society. The government has also been criticized for not doing enough to address the issue, with many calling for more support and resources to be made available to students struggling with mental health issues.

The incident has sparked outrage among the student community and has led to calls for more awareness and support for mental health issues. Many students have taken to social media to express their condolences and to call for action to be taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

In light of this incident, it is important for us to take a step back and reflect on the pressures we place on our students. While academic success is important, it should not come at the cost of our students’ mental well-being. It is our responsibility to create a supportive and nurturing environment for our students, where they feel safe and valued, and where their mental health is given the attention it deserves.

We must also work towards breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourage students to seek help when they need it. Only by addressing these issues can we hope to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

In conclusion, the incident in Khammam is a wakeup call for all of us. We must come together as a community to address the mental health issues faced by our students and to create a more supportive and nurturing environment for them. Let us work towards a future where no student feels the need to take their own life due to the pressure of academic performance or any other issue.

News Source : Rajashekhar Garrepally

Source Link :విషాదం: ఖమ్మంలో వైద్య విద్యార్థిని మానస ఆత్మహత్య | A medical student commits suicide in Khammam/