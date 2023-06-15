Dead – Death – Obituary News : Medical student suicide: Tragedy in the healthcare field

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes at Tiruchirapalli: Lingeshwaran’s Untimely Death

Tiruchirapalli, a bustling city located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was recently rocked by a tragic incident that has left its residents in shock. Lingeshwaran, a 20-year-old student at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in the nearby Perumal Malai Adavaram, was found dead in his hostel room on the 13th of last month. The incident has sparked a flurry of investigations and raised questions about the safety and security of students on campus.

Lingeshwaran, who hailed from a nearby village, had been a student at the medical college for two years before leaving for home ten days ago. However, when he failed to return to class on the morning of the 13th, his mother grew concerned and went to check on him at his hostel. There, she found his lifeless body in his room, lying in a pool of blood.

The police were immediately notified and an investigation was launched into the cause of Lingeshwaran’s death. It was found that he had ingested poison and was suffering from severe internal injuries. The police later confirmed that he had died due to poisoning and that a case of murder had been registered.

The news of Lingeshwaran’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the city, with many people expressing their condolences to his family. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety and security of students on campus, especially in light of the recent spate of suicides and deaths among students in the state.

The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter, questioning Lingeshwaran’s classmates, friends, and hostel staff. They have also collected CCTV footage from the hostel and the surrounding areas to piece together the events leading up to his death.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the student community, who have demanded better security measures and stricter regulations on campus. Many students have taken to social media to express their concerns and call for justice for Lingeshwaran.

In response to the incident, the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute issued a statement expressing their condolences to Lingeshwaran’s family and promising to cooperate fully with the police investigation. The institute has also announced that it will be conducting a review of its security measures and taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its students on campus.

The tragic death of Lingeshwaran has once again highlighted the need for better safety and security measures on college campuses across the country. It is a reminder that students are vulnerable and need to be protected from harm at all times. The incident has also shown the importance of swift and effective action by the authorities to investigate such incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As the investigation into Lingeshwaran’s death continues, the people of Tiruchirapalli and the student community across the state are watching closely, hoping for answers and justice for the young student whose life was cut short too soon.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :Medical student suicide | மருத்துவக்கல்லூரி மாணவர் தற்கொலை/