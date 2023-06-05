Dead – Death – Obituary News : Medical student’s suicide in Khammam hostel room

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

BDS Student in Telangana Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room

Trigger warning: Suicide

Introduction

The news of a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student’s suicide in Khammam, Telangana, has sent shockwaves across the country. According to reports, the 22-year-old student, Samudrala Manasa, allegedly lit herself on fire after dousing herself with petrol in her hostel room. She sustained 90% burns and died on the spot.

What Happened?

Manasa was a resident of Warangal and was studying in a private medical college located opposite the hostel where she was staying. According to sources, she did not leave her room since the morning of Sunday, June 4. Other hostellers noticed smoke coming out of her room and alerted the hostel staff, who then broke open the door to find her dead body.

Classmates of Manasa stated that she was proactively attending college classes until the previous day. However, sources suggest that disputes in her family might have propelled her to take the extreme step.

Investigation and Autopsy

After Manasa’s parents were informed about the incident, her body was sent for autopsy to Khammam District Headquarters Hospital. The police have initiated an investigation, and a case has been registered.

Conclusion

The news of Manasa’s suicide has once again highlighted the importance of mental health and the need to address the issue. The pressure to perform and succeed in today’s competitive world often takes a toll on young students, and it is essential to create a supportive and nurturing environment for them to thrive.

It is high time that we start taking mental health seriously and provide access to counseling and therapy to those who need it. We must also work towards creating a culture that encourages open communication and destigmatizes mental health issues.

May Manasa’s soul rest in peace, and her death serve as a wake-up call for all of us to prioritize mental health and well-being.

