Remembering SAS Hero Mel Parry: The Man Who Stormed the Iranian Embassy

Mel Parry, a hero of the SAS who played a crucial role in the storming of the Iranian Embassy in 1980, passed away yesterday after a long illness. He was described by his colleague Bob Shepherd as “one of the finest men to have served in the 22 SAS Regiment.”

Parry was part of a team of SAS soldiers who launched a daring raid on the Iranian Embassy in London on May 5, 1980. The embassy had been seized by six gunmen who were fighting for Arab secession in Iran’s Khuzestan Province. The gunmen had taken 26 hostages and had already killed two people.

The SAS team, under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Rose, abseiled down the front of the embassy and burst through the windows in a hail of gunfire and grenades. The operation was watched by millions of people around the world, as it was broadcast live on TV.

The raid lasted just 17 minutes, during which time five of the six gunmen were killed. The sixth, Fowzi Nejad, was captured and later sentenced to life imprisonment. He was released in 2008 and now lives on welfare in Peckham, South London.

Mel Parry was one of the “Balcony Boys,” the SAS soldiers who were photographed on the balcony of the embassy after the raid. He was also one of the key planners of the operation, and his innovative thinking and tactical expertise helped to make it a success.

According to Bob Shepherd, who served with Parry in the SAS for nearly 20 years, he was “streets ahead” of his peers when it came to training and tactics. “It was he who would set the bar high to move the Regiment forward, and look at what the young guns can do today,” Shepherd wrote on his website.

Parry’s contribution to the SAS and to the fight against terrorism was also recognized by author Chris Ryan, who served with him in B Squadron in the early 1980s. “Mel, you were a gentleman and an incredible soldier,” Ryan wrote on Twitter. “You were the guiding light of the CT world that we recognize today. God Speed and don’t spare the HE.”

The SAS raid on the Iranian Embassy was a defining moment in the fight against terrorism, and it helped to establish the SAS as one of the world’s premier special forces units. It was also a testament to the bravery and skill of soldiers like Mel Parry, who risked their lives to protect others and uphold the values of freedom and democracy.

Mel Parry may be gone, but his legacy will live on. He will be remembered as a hero who helped to make the world a safer place, and as a man who embodied the spirit of the SAS.

