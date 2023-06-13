Dead – Death – Obituary News : Melbourne, FL Gentleman Passes Away at Night

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Friends and Family Mourn the Loss of Jerry Fuqua II, a Beloved Resident of Melbourne, Florida

The passing of Jerry Fuqua II has left his friends and family heartbroken. Known for his incredible depth of knowledge in virtually every topic, Jerry was a beloved member of the Melbourne, Florida community. His sweet, funny, and down-to-earth personality made him a cherished presence in the lives of those who knew him. The news of his passing spread quickly on social media, with many expressing their shock and grief.

Jerry Fuqua II’s Passing

Jerry Fuqua’s friends and family shared their condolences on social media following his tragic passing on Sunday, June 12, 2023. According to a post on the Famous Faces & Funnies Facebook page, Jerry passed away peacefully in his sleep. His mother contacted the store to inform them of her son’s passing. The exact cause of his death has not been made public at this time.

Jerry Fuqua II’s Life

Jerry Fuqua II lived in Melbourne, Florida, where he was known for his love of comic books and his unwavering support for Superman. His kind and sincere demeanor made him a beloved member of the community. Despite feeling uncomfortable in social situations, Jerry never failed to greet others with a smile and a positive outlook.

Tributes & Condolences

Tributes and memories poured in from Jerry’s loved ones, highlighting the impact he had on their lives. Paul Moss, a longtime friend of Jerry’s, expressed his shock and sadness: “I can’t believe this. Jerry and I went to Jr High and High School together. Graduated Class of 89. Jerry was the biggest supporter of All Artists and Djs and not to mention wrestling. He was a beautiful human being. I will miss him dearly.”

Gregg Optekamp, a friend of Jerry’s, shared his condolences: “He seemed like an amazing human being. All the people who loved him. Sorry for your loss.”

Samantha Smith, who worked with Jerry at Famous Faces & Funnies, expressed her appreciation for him: “Jerry Fuqua II was one of the first people to make me feel welcome and comfortable at FFF. I’m so glad for all the memories I have with him, from trivia to dinners to movies and just him sticking his head into the office to say hello whenever he’d stop in. He’ll be so missed and I hope he knew how loved he was and will continue to be.”

Mickey Wright, a friend of Jerry’s, described him as a “gentle giant” and a “nice guy” who touched many lives. David Greshel, who shared Jerry’s passion for comics, described him as a friend who always had kind words and a smile.

Jerry Fuqua II’s passing has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew him. His kind and sincere personality made him a cherished member of the Melbourne, Florida community. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

