Dead – Death – Obituary News : Melissa Caddick’s Cause of Death?

How Did Melissa Caddick Die?

Who is Melissa Caddick?

Melissa Caddick was an Australian financial adviser and businesswoman born on December 14, 1973. She was well-known in the financial industry and started her own company, Maliver Pty Ltd, which offered financial advice and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals. In 2017, Caddick founded her own firm, which she called “Caddick Group,” which focused on providing investment opportunities to wealthy clients. However, in November of 2020, Melissa Caddick disappeared without a trace, leaving behind a trail of deceit and fraud allegations.

Biography of Melissa Caddick

Caddick grew up in Sydney, Australia, and later attended the University of Technology Sydney, where she earned a degree in finance. She began her career in the financial industry as a stockbroker in the late 1990s before transitioning to become a financial advisor. Over time, she became well-known in the industry and started her own company, Maliver Pty Ltd, which offered financial advice and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals.

In 2017, Caddick founded her own firm, which she called “Caddick Group,” which focused on providing investment opportunities to wealthy clients. Her company quickly gained a reputation for delivering strong returns, and she became known as one of the most successful businesswomen in Australia.

However, in November of 2020, Melissa Caddick disappeared without a trace, leaving behind a trail of deceit and fraud allegations. It was later discovered that Caddick had been involved in a Ponzi scheme, defrauding investors of millions of dollars.

How Did Melissa Caddick Die?

On Thursday, the deputy state coroner of New South Wales, Elizabeth Ryan, concluded that despite some far-fetched speculations about self-proclaimed financial advisor Melissa Caddick possibly faking her own death to escape authorities, the evidence strongly indicates that she has passed away.

“Perhaps the most persuasive evidence that Ms Caddick is deceased, is the fact that she has not made any contact with her son,” Ryan said, according to court documents. “Deeply attached to him as she was, it seems to me most unlikely that she would not have reached out to him in some way, were she still alive.”

Nevertheless, Ryan was unable to provide any information regarding the circumstances surrounding Caddick’s death, which has sparked widespread interest and speculation from amateur detectives, inspiring a popular podcast and TV series.

According to Ryan, it is plausible that Caddick intentionally fell into the sea from the cliffs near her residence as a means of committing suicide. It is believed that she may have thought this was the only way to escape the “personal and professional catastrophe” that had befallen her.

Despite the scandal surrounding her name, there is no doubt that Melissa Caddick made a significant impact on the financial industry and left a lasting legacy.

