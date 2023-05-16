Dead – Death – Obituary News : Melville Mayor and Councilor Mike Fisher Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Former Melville Mayor and City Councilor, Mike Fisher

Last week, the City of Melville announced the passing of former Mayor and City councilor, Mike Fisher. He was 76 years old.

A Dedicated Public Servant

Mike Fisher served as the mayor of Melville for nine years and spent multiple years on council. He was known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to the community. Current Melville Mayor, Walter Streelasky, described Fisher as an excellent representative of the community who will be sorely missed.

A Vital Member of the Community

At the time of his passing, Mike Fisher was the Vice Chair of The Painted Hand Community Development Corporation. His contributions to the organization were invaluable, and he played a vital role in ensuring its success. His work with the community development corporation was just one example of his commitment to making Melville a better place for everyone.

A Family Man

Mike Fisher is survived by his wife Sandra, three children, and eight grandchildren. His family was an important part of his life, and he always made time for them despite his busy schedule as a public servant. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his family meant everything to him.

A Legacy of Service

Mike Fisher’s legacy in Melville will be remembered for years to come. His dedication to public service and his commitment to the community were an inspiration to many. His passing is a loss for the entire community, but his legacy will continue to inspire others to serve their community with passion and dedication.

Final Thoughts

Mike Fisher’s passing is a reminder of the importance of public service and the impact that dedicated individuals can have on their community. He will be missed by many, but his legacy will continue to inspire others to make a difference in their own communities. Rest in peace, Mike Fisher.

