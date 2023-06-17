Dead – Death – Obituary News : Memphis Environmental Advocate Doris Bradshaw Dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Environmental Justice Advocate Doris Bradshaw: A Champion for Memphis

The city of Memphis lost a passionate environmental justice advocate this week with the passing of Doris Bradshaw at the age of 68. Bradshaw was known for her unwavering commitment to raising awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution and its impact on the health of the Black community in Memphis.

In 1995, Bradshaw made headlines when she spoke out about the deadly chemicals buried at the Memphis Defense Depot in Orange Mound. She feared that these toxins were polluting the soil and drinking water in the Black neighborhoods surrounding the depot. Her concerns were not unfounded, as health department data later showed that cancer rates in her community were twice as high as the national rate.

Bradshaw’s fight for environmental justice continued in 2007 when the Pro-Serve plant in Memphis experienced explosions that released toxic chemicals into the air. Once again, she took on the role of a community leader, voicing concerns about the health risks and advocating for better regulations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Her work in the field of environmental justice extended beyond Memphis. She led the Tennessee African-American Environmental Justice Action Network, which fought against environmental racism and discrimination in the state for decades. Her tireless advocacy for the rights of underrepresented communities earned her the respect of many.

Bradshaw’s legacy lives on through her daughter, Marquita, who made history as the first Black woman in Tennessee to win a party nomination for U.S. Congress in 2020. Marquita has continued to fight for the same causes her mother championed, carrying on her legacy as a voice for the voiceless.

Bradshaw’s funeral will be held this Saturday at noon at the Coleman Avenue Church of Christ, located at 3380 Coleman Avenue. She will be buried at the historic Elmwood Cemetery, where many notable figures from Memphis’s history are interred.

As we mourn the loss of this great advocate, we must also remember the importance of continuing her work. Environmental justice remains a critical issue in Memphis and other cities across the country, particularly for communities of color. We must continue to fight against environmental racism and advocate for policies that protect the health and well-being of all members of our community.

Doris Bradshaw was a champion for Memphis, a voice for justice, and a symbol of hope for many. Her legacy will continue to inspire us all to fight for a better future for our communities and our planet.

News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com

Source Link :Memphis environmental justice advocate Doris Bradshaw dead at 68/