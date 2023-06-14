Dead – Death – Obituary News : Memphis Three-Star Defensive Lineman Dion Stutts Dies at 247

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Three-Star University of Memphis Defenseman Dion Stutts Signs with Arkansas Football Team

Dion Stutts, a three-star defenseman from the University of Memphis, has announced that he is joining the Arkansas football team. Stutts stands at 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds, and is ranked as the 70th defensive lineman in the state and the 22nd overall contender in Tennessee’s Class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite.

Excitement for the Future

Stutts took to Twitter on Saturday to share his excitement about joining the Arkansas team. He wrote, “I’m so excited to announce that I’m joining the family! #WPS.”

The Stutts family has received eight acceptance letters, with four of them being from SEC schools, including Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Ole Miss.

Strong Recruiting Class for Arkansas

As Arkansas State’s second signing of the Class of 2024, Stutts joins Leeds, Alabama defensive lineman Kawhien Henderson, who signed in November. The Razorbacks are currently ranked 38th nationally in the 2024 draft, but they are the 11th pick in the SEC, just ahead of Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Missouri State.

With the addition of Stutts, the Razorbacks are building a strong recruiting class for the future. Stutts brings size, strength, and experience to the team, and he will undoubtedly be an asset on the field.

A Promising Future for Stutts and Arkansas

As Stutts prepares to join the Arkansas football team, he has a promising future ahead of him. His size, strength, and skills make him a valuable addition to any team, and he will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is building a strong recruiting class, and Stutts is a significant part of that. As the team continues to grow and develop, they will undoubtedly become a force to be reckoned with in the SEC and beyond.

Conclusion

Dion Stutts signing with the Arkansas football team is a significant development for both the player and the team. Stutts brings size, strength, and experience to the team, making him a valuable addition to the Razorbacks’ roster. With this addition, Arkansas is building a strong recruiting class for the future, and they are poised to become a formidable force in the SEC and beyond.

Dion Stutts 247 obituary Memphis football player Dion Stutts death Three-star defensive lineman Dion Stutts passes away Dion Stutts 247 dead at young age Mourning the loss of Dion Stutts, Memphis football standout.

News Source : MRandom News

Source Link :Dion Stutts 247 dead and obituary, three-star defensive lineman from Memphis death/