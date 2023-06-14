Dead – Death – Obituary News : Memphis University Three-Star Lineman Dion Stutts Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dion Stutts Chooses Arkansas: A Defensive Lineman’s Perspective

Memphis College’s Dion Stutts recently signed with the University of Arkansas, and he’s excited to share why he chose the Razorbacks. Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 265 pounds, Stutts is a talented defensive lineman who’s been offered by multiple schools. However, for him, the decision to choose Arkansas was easy.

Stutts spoke about his experience visiting the university earlier this year and how he wanted to bring his family and brothers to see if they liked it. According to him, they loved it, and the coach kept in touch with him and his family, treating them like family too. This familial atmosphere was one of the primary reasons why Stutts chose Arkansas.

When asked if it was a tough call, Stutts answered, “Yes, sir, I would say it wasn’t too difficult a decision.” He continued by mentioning how the coach talked to his parents and brother, making him feel appreciated and wanted. Stutts felt at home at Arkansas, and that’s what mattered most to him.

In terms of his position, Stutts stated that the coach wants him to be an insider, given his experience playing the final player and knowing all the final player roles. He shares that the coach can mold him to play indoors, and he can play D-end when needed. Stutts believes that if he goes to Arkansas, he’ll be seen more as a tackler.

Stutts is also open to moving around positions if the team needs him to. “If they want to deal with me or something, that’s not a problem for me,” he said. “My attitude is to go where they need me and do my best in that position.”

According to Stutts, his areas of expertise include having a great engine and a good attitude. He mentioned how he never gives up until he gets the ball, and he’s willing to be coached and molded into what the team needs. Arkansas saw potential in Stutts, and that’s why they offered him a place on their team.

Stutts also mentioned how he watched Coach Sam Pittman coach during Friday’s second spring practice game. He admired how Pittman got involved with the boys when they didn’t bring what they needed and rewarded them when needed. Stutts also loved watching Coach Dirk Adams and his defense, mentioning how well they worked out. Even though he’s not yet officially a player at Arkansas, Stutts felt like he was already being coached like one.

In conclusion, Stutts chose Arkansas because of the familial atmosphere and opportunities to grow as a player. He’s excited to work with the coaches and be a part of the team, doing whatever it takes to help them win. With his positive attitude and willingness to learn, Stutts is sure to make a significant impact on Arkansas’ football program.

Dion Stutts Memphis football player death Memphis University football team mourning Dion Stutts Cause of death for Dion Stutts Memphis football player Tributes pour in for Dion Stutts following his death Dion Stutts’ legacy in Memphis University football

News Source : M.M3mesR

Source Link :Dion Stutts died, three-star lineman from Memphis University death/