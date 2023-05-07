Dead – Death – Obituary News : Menahem Pressler, celebrated pianist, dies at 99

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Menahem Pressler: A Legend in Classical Music

On November 6, 2021, the world of classical music lost a true icon with the passing of Menahem Pressler. The American pianist was widely known for his role as the head of the Beaux Arts Trio, a group that had been a phenomenon in the classical music scene for over 50 years. Pressler died at the age of 99 in London, and the cause of his death is still unknown.

Early Life and Career

Pressler was born as Max Pressler in Magdenburg, Germany in 1928. His family was Jewish and owned a clothing store that was destroyed during Kristallnacht in 1938. Pressler and his parents fled to Palestine just before World War II broke out, and the family that remained in Europe was largely murdered. During his escape, Pressler managed to take with him sheet music by the French composer Claude Debussy, which had been given to him by his German piano teacher.

This sheet music would later become the starting signal for his success. Shortly after the war, in 1946, Pressler made his breakthrough at the Debussy Competition in San Francisco. Participants had to play 27 works by Debussy by heart. Pressler, then 22, knew only three a week before the competition. He could hardly find sixteen other pieces at the last minute, and on his way to San Francisco he bought the last scores. He studied the music on the train on the way to the competition. A day later he would win the Debussy Competition, establishing his name as a pianist.

Beaux Arts Trio and Solo Career

In the late 1940s, Pressler settled permanently in America and changed his name from Max to Menahem, which is Hebrew for “The Comforter.” In 1955, he founded the famous Beaux Arts Trio with French violinist Daniel Guilet and American cellist Bernard Greenhouse. Although the other members of the trio changed regularly over 50 years, Pressler always continued to lead the group.

After the Beaux Arts Trio broke up in 2008, Pressler embarked on a solo career that took him around the world. At the age of 90, he made his debut as a pianist in the famous Berliner Philharmoniker. He wanted to keep playing all his life, saying in interviews: “I’m the happiest man I’ve ever met. I want to keep playing until I’m 120.”

A Legacy in Classical Music

Menahem Pressler’s contributions to the world of classical music cannot be overstated. As a pianist, he was known for his technical skill, emotional depth, and ability to connect with his audience. As the head of the Beaux Arts Trio, he helped to redefine the chamber music genre and inspire generations of musicians.

His legacy will continue to live on through his recordings, performances, and the countless musicians he inspired throughout his long and illustrious career. Menahem Pressler will be remembered as a true legend in the world of classical music.

