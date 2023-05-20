Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mercedes Shaw Funeral and Visitation Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mercedes Shaw Obituary: Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Thursday evening has passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident. The victim, identified as Mercedes Shaw, was reportedly crossing the street when she was hit by the vehicle.

The Accident

According to officials, the accident occurred as a result of a collision between the vehicle and the pedestrian. Shaw was walking on the road at the time of the accident and was hit by the car while crossing the street. The incident happened in the vicinity of the intersection of East Hill Street and Salem Road in Thomson, Georgia.

At the time of the collision, Shaw had just turned thirty years old and was maturing into a fruitful and prosperous life. Unfortunately, her life was cut short due to the accident.

The Investigation

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Thomson Police Department are each conducting their own independent investigations into the incident. The authorities are trying to determine the cause of the accident and who is responsible for the collision.

The time of Shaw’s passing was recorded as 10:50 p.m., according to the statements provided by the Thomson Police Department. The report of the accident was made at approximately 10:18 p.m.

The Obituary

Mercedes Shaw was a beloved member of the community who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was a kind and caring person who always put others before herself.

Shaw’s passing is a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

