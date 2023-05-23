Dead – Death – Obituary News : Metal Church Drummer Kirk Arrington Passes Away at Age 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kirk Arrington Obituary – Death: Former Metal Church Drummer, Kirk Arrington Died At 61

Former METAL CHURCH drummer Kirk Arrington has died after an unspecified illness. He was 61 years old. Arrington departed METAL CHURCH in 2006 because of health issues brought on by several years of battling diabetes.

Jeff Plate, a musician with SAVATAGE and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA in the past, and afterwards Stet Howland, a musician with W.A.S.P., first took his place. Mike Howe, the lead vocalist of the METAL CHURCH, was discovered dead at his Eureka, California, home less than two years before Kirk’s passing.

Howe’s official cause of death was confirmed to be suffocation from hanging, according to TMZ. Authorities are treating it as a suicide, a representative for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department told the website. Only 55 years old, he. Howe, who served as the band’s frontman from 1988 to 1994, formally re-joined Metal Church in April 2015.

Howe is not METAL CHURCH’s first singer to pass away. David Wayne died in May 2005 as a result of complications from an automobile accident. Age-wise, he was 47. Before quitting the band and being replaced by Howe, Wayne sang on METAL CHURCH’s first two timeless albums, “Metal Church” from 1984 and “The Dark” from 1986.

Kirk Arrington was a beloved drummer and musician, known for his incredible skills and contributions to the metal music scene. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans around the world.

Metal Church’s Tribute to Kirk Arrington

Earlier today, METAL CHURCH shared the following statement via Facebook: “We just received the sad news, Kirk Arrington passed away this morning due to health issues. RIP in brother! See you on the other side….#RIP #legend #gonetoosoon #MetalChurch #drummer”.

These words from the band highlight the deep sense of loss felt by everyone who knew and loved Kirk. He was a true legend in the music world, and his contributions to METAL CHURCH will never be forgotten.

Condolences for Kirk Arrington’s Family and Friends

Rest in peace, Kirk Arrington. Your music will live on forever.

