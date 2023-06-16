Dead – Death – Obituary News : Metro Boomin’s Mother’s Cause of Death: What We Know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Great Tragedy for Metro Boomin: Mother Killed in Murder-Suicide

The hip-hop world was shaken when news broke about the death of Leslie Joanne Wayne, the mother of producer Metro Boomin. The tragedy occurred on the night of Friday, June 3, 2022, in a murder-suicide that has left many in shock.

Cause of Death Under Investigation

As of now, the cause of Leslie Joanne Wayne’s death is still under investigation. However, it has been confirmed that she was killed by her husband, who then committed suicide. The couple was not Metro Boomin’s biological parents.

Discovery of Leslie Joanne Wayne’s Body

The news of Leslie Joanne Wayne’s death was first reported by TMZ. According to police sources, her body was found outside the Atlanta area. The producer received the devastating news on Saturday, and the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

A Tragic Loss for Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, is a renowned producer in the hip-hop industry. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the music world, including Drake, Kanye West, and Travis Scott. However, this tragedy has undoubtedly affected him deeply.

Leslie Joanne Wayne was an important figure in Metro Boomin’s life, and her loss has left a void that cannot be filled. The producer has not made any public statements about the tragedy, but many of his fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences on social media.

In Conclusion

The death of Leslie Joanne Wayne is a tragedy that has affected not only Metro Boomin but also the hip-hop community as a whole. The cause of her death is still under investigation, but it is clear that this is a loss that will be felt for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Metro Boomin and his family during this difficult time.

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :How Did Metro Boomin Mother Leslie Joanne Wayne Die? Here’s What We Know/