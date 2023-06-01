Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mexican Actor in “Men in Black” Passes Away at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mexican Actor Sergio Calderón Dies at 77

Sergio Calderón, a Mexican character actor best known for his roles in “Men in Black” and “Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End,” passed away this morning at the age of 77. According to his spokesperson, he was surrounded by family at the time of his death, though the cause of death has not yet been made public. Calderón had been previously hospitalized due to pneumonia.

Early Life and Career

Calderón was born on July 21, 1945, and at the age of 10, he moved to Mexico City to attend the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores. His first onscreen appearance was in “The Bridge in the Jungle” (1970), directed by John Huston.

Notable Roles

Calderón’s most famous role was as the “head on a stick” in the 1997 film “Men in Black,” but he also appeared in other notable movies such as Sergio Leone’s “Duck, You Sucker!” (1971) and John Huston’s “Under the Volcano” (1984).

On TV, Calderón starred in the debut episode of NBC’s “The A-Team” in 1983, where he played the flamboyant bandit Malavida Valdése. He later returned to the show in its third season as the river pirate El Cajón (translating to “The Coffin”) in 1984.

Family and Legacy

Calderón is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, his children Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin (the latter of whom is vice president of PR firm The Mesulam Group), his son-in-law Raaj, and his grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano, and Victoria.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Calderón’s passing, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the film and TV industry throughout his career.

