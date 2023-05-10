Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mexican Soccer Legend Carbajal Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Mexican Goalkeeper Antonio “Tota” Carbajal Passes Away at 93

Antonio “Tota” Carbajal, the first footballer to play in five FIFA World Cups, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. His passing was confirmed by Antonio Moreno, director of the International Football Hall of Fame in central Mexico.

Iconic Figure in Mexican and World Football

Carbajal was an iconic figure in Mexican and world football and made history by appearing in five World Cups. Moreno acknowledged Carbajal’s contribution to the sport by stating that he was “on the pitch in all of them.”

A Distinguished Career

Carbajal played 47 games for the Mexican national team and appeared in World Cups in Brazil in 1950, Switzerland in 1954, Sweden in 1958, Chile in 1962, and England in 1966. His record was later equaled by several other footballers, including Germany’s Lothar Matthaus, Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon, Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and fellow Mexicans Rafael Marquez, Guillermo Ochoa, and Andres Guardado.

A Legacy Worth Celebrating

Carbajal’s legacy continues to inspire generations of footballers, not only in Mexico but around the world. He was a true ambassador of the sport and represented Mexico with dignity and pride. His contributions to football will always be remembered and celebrated.

Conclusion

The passing of Antonio “Tota” Carbajal is a great loss to the world of football. He was a pioneer, a legend, and an inspiration to millions of people around the world. His legacy will continue to live on and inspire future generations of footballers. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Tota Carbajal.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Mexican five-time World Cup veteran Carbajal dead at 93/