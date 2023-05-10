Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mexico Football Icon Antonio Carbajal Passes at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mexican Football Legend Antonio Carbajal Passes Away at 93

Toluca (Mexico), May 10: Mexican football legend Antonio Carbajal, who was the first footballer to play at five World Cups, has passed away at the age of 93, the Mexican Football Federation said on Wednesday.

A Record-Breaking Career

Nicknamed ‘La Tota’, Carbajal was also known as El Cinco Copas (five cups), after the former Mexican goalkeeper played in five editions of the FIFA World Cup between 1950 and 1966, a record he held alone for 32 years until it was equalled by Germany’s Lothar Matthaus.

Carbajal made his international debut against Brazil in the opening match of the 1950 FIFA World Cup Brazil. He earned 48 caps between 1950 and 1966, which included 11 FIFA World Cup matches.

His club career spanned 18 years between 1948 and 1966. Most of his career was with Mexican side Club Leon, where he played 364 games in 16 years.

A Legend Remembered

“Don Antonio, legends never die. We will always follow your hand. It is an honor to be your team,” the Club Leon said in a statement.

The club also said the Leon Stadium will open its doors on Thursday to say goodbye to Don Antonio “La Tota” Carbajal, in the company of his family.

“Let’s say goodbye to a legend of our club and world football as he deserves,” it added.

Condolences Pour In

“It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Antonio Carbajal, the first player to star in five FIFA World Cups. I send our most sincere condolences to his family and to all the Mexican fans who mourn his loss,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his condolence message.

The Legacy Lives On

Antonio Carbajal will always be remembered as a football legend and a national hero in Mexico. His record-breaking career and contributions to the sport have inspired generations of young footballers, and he will be deeply missed.

Rest in peace, Don Antonio.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Antonio Carbajal Dies: Mexico Football Legend Passes Away at 93/