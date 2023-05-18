Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mexico’s Fifth Leading Cause of Death: Liver Diseases

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Liver Diseases are a Growing Concern in Mexico

May 17th commemorates the Liver Health Day in Mexico. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of liver health and to educate people on how to prevent liver diseases. In Mexico, liver diseases are the fifth cause of death, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Dr. Roberto Mendoza, a hepatologist, warns that these diseases are becoming a growing concern.

The Causes of Liver Diseases in Mexico

Liver diseases are caused by various factors, including alcohol consumption, obesity, and viral infections. In Mexico, the high consumption of alcohol and a diet rich in fats and sugars are common risk factors. The country also has a high prevalence of hepatitis B and C infections, which are major causes of liver damage.

The Impact of Liver Diseases on Health

Liver diseases can have a severe impact on health, leading to liver failure, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. In Mexico, liver diseases cause significant morbidity and mortality, affecting both young and old people. The burden of liver diseases is also reflected in the economic cost of treatment and loss of productivity.

Preventing Liver Diseases

Preventing liver diseases requires a multi-faceted approach that includes lifestyle changes, vaccination, and early detection. To prevent liver diseases, people should avoid excessive alcohol consumption, maintain a healthy diet, and exercise regularly. Vaccination against hepatitis B is also recommended for people at risk of infection, such as healthcare workers, people with multiple sexual partners, and people who inject drugs. Early detection of liver diseases is crucial for successful treatment, and regular check-ups and screening tests can help identify liver problems before they become serious.

Improving Liver Health in Mexico

To improve liver health in Mexico, it is essential to raise awareness about the importance of liver health and the risk factors for liver diseases. Health education programs should be targeted at schools, workplaces, and communities to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage early detection of liver diseases. Improving access to healthcare services and treatment for liver diseases is also crucial, particularly in rural areas where healthcare resources are limited. The government can play a significant role in this by investing in healthcare infrastructure and promoting policies that support liver health.

Conclusion

Liver diseases are a growing concern in Mexico, and the burden of these diseases will continue to increase unless significant action is taken. The Liver Health Day is an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of liver health and to promote prevention and early detection of liver diseases. By working together, we can improve liver health in Mexico and reduce the incidence and impact of liver diseases in the country.

1. Hepatitis

2. Cirrhosis

3. Fatty liver disease

4. Liver cancer

5. Alcoholic liver disease

News Source : Opal

Source Link :Liver diseases are the fifth cause of death in Mexico: INEGI/