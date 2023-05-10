Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mexico’s first 5-time World Cup player dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

World Cup Legend Antonio Carbajal Passes Away at 93

The world of football is mourning the loss of Antonio Carbajal, the legendary Mexican goalkeeper who passed away at the age of 93. Carbajal was the first player to feature in five World Cup tournaments, having played in every edition from Brazil 1950 to England 1966. He held this record for 32 years before being equalled by Lothar Matthaus in 1998, and now, five players have matched his achievement after the 2022 event in Qatar.

A Record-Breaking Career

Antonio Carbajal was born on June 7, 1929, in Mexico City. He began his football career with Club Necaxa in 1948 before moving on to Club Leon, where he spent most of his 18-year playing career and made 364 appearances. It was at Leon where he gained his nickname, “La Tota,” which means “the whole,” due to his versatility as a player.

Carbajal was a natural leader and captained the Mexican national team for many years. He made his World Cup debut in 1950 in Brazil, where Mexico beat France 4-0 in their opening game. He went on to play in all of Mexico’s matches in the tournament, including their famous 1-0 victory over Brazil, which was the host nation’s first-ever World Cup defeat.

In the subsequent tournaments, Carbajal continued to impress, making crucial saves and leading his team with great determination. He retired from international football in 1966 after playing in his fifth World Cup in England.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Carbajal’s legacy in Mexican football is unmatched. He was not only a great player but also a successful coach, leading Club Leon to several titles in the 1970s. The club has announced that they will open their stadium to allow fans to pay their respects to the man known as “El Cinco Copas,” which means “Five Cups,” in reference to his record-breaking achievement.

The football world has also paid tribute to Carbajal. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Antonio Carbajal, the first player to star in five FIFA World Cups. I send our most sincere condolences to his family and to all the Mexican fans who mourn his loss.”

Fans have also taken to social media to express their sadness and admiration for Carbajal. One fan wrote, “Proper history maker, a name that I absorbed as a kid when starting to become obsessed with the World Cup and its history. RIP.”

Conclusion

Antonio Carbajal was a true legend of the game, and his legacy will live on in Mexican football and beyond. His record-breaking achievement of playing in five World Cups is a testament to his skill, determination, and passion for the game. He will be missed, but his memory will continue to inspire future generations of footballers.

News Source : Alex Smith

Source Link :Antonio Carbajal dead at 93: Mexico legend who became first footballer to play in FIVE World Cups passes away/