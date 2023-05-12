Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mia St. John Advocates Improving Mental Health Facilities

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mia St. John’s Journey: From Boxing Champion to Mental Health Advocate

Mia St. John’s life has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with both professional success and personal tragedy. As a Mexican-American woman, she made her pro boxing debut at the age of twenty-nine, becoming the WBC Super Welterweight champion, as well as holding the IBA and IBF Lightweight belts. But while her career soared, her personal life was plagued with heartbreak.

Her marriage to actor Kristoff St. John ended in divorce in 1995, and they were the parents of two children, Julian and Paris. But the biggest blow came when her beloved son Julian took his own life on November 23, 2014, after struggling with mental illness for many years.

Four years later, Kristoff St. John passed away due to cardiovascular reasons, worsened by alcohol. Mia St. John has since been campaigning to raise awareness about mental health issues, particularly the facilities provided by mental care institutions. She has been vocal about the neglect and mistreatment of patients in these institutions, citing them as one of the reasons her son took his own life.

In an interview with ‘People,’ Mia St. John revealed that there were many errors made in Julian’s case, starting from having plastic bags in a suicide unit, not doing mandatory checks, and not giving him his medication. She believes that if he had been on his anti-psychotic medication, he would have never taken his own life.

Mia St. John is determined to bring about change and reform in mental health facilities to prevent other families from experiencing the same tragedy she did. She has been advocating for better mental health facilities, especially for those still suffering from mental illness. In a tweet, she said, “Reform #mentalhealth facilities for those still suffering. Grief can take us down the rabbit hole & we feel there is no way out, but there is hope 4 others still alive.”

Mia St. John’s journey has been one of triumph and tragedy, but she has used her pain to raise awareness and bring about change. She has become a mental health advocate, determined to make a difference and prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak she did. Her message is clear – we need to do better, and we need to do it now. We owe it to ourselves and our loved ones to provide the best mental health care possible, and we must hold institutions accountable for their actions. Only then can we truly honor the memory of those we have lost to mental illness.

Mental Health Advocacy Suicide Prevention Mental Health Facilities Improvement Grief Counseling Mental Health Awareness

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :Years After Saying Son’s Suicide “Was Ultimately the Cause” of Husband’s Death, Mia St. John Stresses on Making Mental Health Facilities Better/