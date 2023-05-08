Dead – Death – Obituary News : Miami Rapper EveryBodyKnowsLo Killed at Club Amid Assault Accusations with Chris Brown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rapper EveryBodyKnowsLo Shot Dead in Miami Nightclub

Recently rapper EveryBodyKnowsLo was shot dead in a nightclub in Miami Florida. The talented rapper had a close relationship with infamous singer Chris Brown and was alleged to have physically abused women on multiple occasions.

Rapper Lowell Grissom, aka Everybodyknowslo, was Shot Dead at Miami Nightclub

Everybodyknowslo died in a shooting at a nightclub in Miami in the early hours on May 7, 2023. According to reports, the late rapper lived in Los Angeles, California, and was dubbed Everybodyknowslo because of his influence in the hip-hop culture. As per Daily Mail reports, Lowell Grissom gained widespread attention due to controversial events in 2018 surrounding him and singer Chris Brown.

EveryBodyKnowsLo and Chris Brown

According to several reports, EveryBodyKnowsLO and two women were found injured in a gunshot wound in a shooting case. Police authorities report the news of the shooting case around 4 am at Gala nightclub near Miami Beach.

The Reason Behind EveryBodyKnowsLo’s Killing Still is Unknown

Following the incident, the GALA nightclub released a statement stating, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment. Our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this time. We are fully committed to providing assistance and cooperating with the Miami Beach PD as they conduct their ongoing investigation.”

A Brief Note on Famous Rappers Getting Clipped

Rappers have always had a deep and enduring connection with the streets. They’ve often dabbled in gang affairs and as a result of this, many were gunned down. Biggie and Tupac remain the two most infamous instances of the same. Rapping is a beautiful art that conveys human emotions and stories like no other art form, however, rap artists notoriously live chaotic lives.

Violence and Strife in the Rap Community

Violence and strife seem deeply embedded with MCing and the same has been the biggest tragedy plaguing the rap community for decades. This recent slaying has been yet another instance of this deadly trend. Collective brainstorming and introspection need to be done to fix the situation and clean up the beautiful art of all that ails it and takes away the lives of its young artists. Rapping is beautiful and senseless violence has no place anywhere near this cherished art.

