Dead – Death – Obituary News : Micah Meggs: Olivia Plath’s Brother and Cause of Death at 60

Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan Plath from TLC’s “Welcome to Plathville” are currently grieving the loss of Olivia’s younger brother, Micah Meggs, who passed away in a tragic accident on May 4, 2023. Micah was only 15 years old at the time of his death.

According to reports, Micah was riding an electric bicycle on US 220 in Franklin County when he collided with a Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda was unharmed, but Micah did not survive the crash. The incident is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

In light of her brother’s passing, Olivia has announced that she will be taking a break from social media to grieve. She thanked her followers for giving her space and time to mourn.

Micah was a member of a large family, just like the Plaths. His parents are Don and Karen Meggs, who live on a farm in rural Virginia. Don works as a software developer, while Karen is a housewife. The couple moved to Virginia from Delaware as their family grew.

Micah had eight siblings, excluding Olivia Plath. Their names are Elijah, Nate, Maura, Carris, Joshua, Lydia Grace, and Sophia Roberts. Elijah is a US Army veteran, Joshua works as a firefighter/paramedic, and Sophia is an operations supervisor at UPS.

The Meggs family didn’t practice any form of birth control, as they believed that they should let God decide how many children they would have. As a result, managing a monthly food budget and planning meals was important to them. They raised their own chickens and cows on their property to teach their children the value of hard work and where their food comes from.

Christian beliefs and “Plathville” values were strongly ingrained in the Meggs from an early age, and the church they attended reflected this as well. Sharing rooms and personal possessions due to the large family size taught them how to solve problems and give grace to others.

Although we have no information on where Micah attended high school, it’s apparent from his Facebook profile that he loved to fish and hunt. He was also an active member of the Virginia Turkey Band.

Micah had an Instagram account with only six followers and no posts until his death. He was also available on Facebook.

In August 2022, Micah’s brother Nathan was convicted of drunk driving in Florida. He was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with the engine running at a gas station. Nathan was 19 years old at the time.

As of May 2023, we do not have details about Micah Meggs’ birthday. He lived in Rocky Mount, Virginia before his untimely passing.

In conclusion, the Plath family is grieving the loss of Olivia’s younger brother, Micah Meggs. Micah was a member of a large family who lived on a farm in rural Virginia. He loved to fish and hunt, and was an active member of the Virginia Turkey Band. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Meggs family during this difficult time.

Source Link :Micah Meggs Bio, Olivia Plath Brother, Cause Of Death, Age/