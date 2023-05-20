Dead – Death – Obituary News : Micah Titus Passes Away – Today’s News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Micah Titus Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Brother

It’s difficult to find the right words to express how I feel about the passing of my younger brother, Micah Titus. My emotions are a swirling cauldron of grief, regret, and love. Micah, you will never be forgotten in my heart. You were deserving of so much, and I don’t think you had any idea how many people care about you. I’m going to really miss hearing you laugh.

A Painful Separation

My parents disallowed me from seeing Micah for a number of years because I decided to take a different route through life than they did. I can’t stop thinking about all of the memories that we never got to make together and how I missed out on the last few years of his life. I can’t stop thinking about how much I regret not being able to be there for him.

A Childhood of Responsibility and Love

When children are raised together in large families, the older children frequently take on the role of parents to the younger children. Micah was my firstborn child; I was nine years old when he was born, and I can still vividly recall the day he was born. I was the one who helped him learn to read, trained him to use the potty, carried him about on my hip and then on my back in a piggyback style, and I felt a significant amount of responsibility for him.

As an adult, I have frequently felt cynical about the fact that when I was a little child, I was parentified, but now that I am an adult, I will always love those wonderful memories because they are all that I have.

A Life with Challenges

Micah was born with a brachial plexus injury, which caused him to suffer from cerebral palsy his entire life. This condition made it impossible for him to participate in the activities that he once enjoyed. My family would prefer not to receive flowers but would rather have donations sent to the Brachial Plexus Foundation from those who are moved to do so. You can make a donation by going to ubpn.org.

A Lasting Legacy

Micah’s life was not easy, but he touched the hearts of many. His laughter, his smile, and his enduring spirit will be remembered by those who knew him. I will always cherish the memories of my brother, Baby Ticah Mitus, and the love that we shared. Rest in peace, Micah. You will always be loved and missed.

