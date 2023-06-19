Dead – Death – Obituary News : Michael Carfagno’s Passing and Cause of Death in NJ

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Michael Carfagno NJ Obituary And Death Cause

On December 21, 2021, Anthony Michael Carfagno, who had spent his entire life in Galloway, passed away at the age of 58. Anthony was born in Philadelphia and lived most of his life in the area of Pennsylvania immediately surrounding that city. Since May 1, 1998, he worked as a firefighter for the Atlantic City Fire Department. His commitment to the community was evident in his participation in the Fire Department’s Muscular Dystrophy “Fill the Boot” campaign. Additionally, he was a devout Christian who shared his faith with everyone he met.

Family Mourns The Loss Of Michael Carfagno NJ

Michael Carfagno, NJ, had a strong emotional attachment to Jesus, and his family is likely mourning his loss. The viewing will be held at the Port Community Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from noon until two o’clock in the afternoon. The zip code 08241 can be used to go to this address. A service will be held immediately after at two o’clock.

Speculations Regarding The Cause Of Death

It is challenging to determine how Michael Carfagno passed away. Several speculations regarding his cause of death have surfaced on social media, with some people guessing that he was involved in an accident, while others claim that he passed away from a disease. However, until his family members speak up and adequately address the situation, none of the accusations can be confirmed.

Conclusion

The death of Michael Carfagno is a significant loss to his family and community. He was a dedicated firefighter who participated in charitable causes to support those with muscular dystrophy. Additionally, he was a devout Christian who shared his faith with everyone he met. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

