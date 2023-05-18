Dead – Death – Obituary News : Michael Ehringhaus Passes Away – Cause of Death – Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Michael Ehringhaus: A Life Dedicated to Education

Introduction

Michael Ehringhaus, a passionate educator, passed away on April 30, 2022, after battling cancer. He was 76 years old. Born in Charlotte on May 11, 1946, Ehringhaus dedicated his life to teaching, with a focus on adult education. In this article, we will take a closer look at his career and legacy.

Early Career

Ehringhaus began his career on Ocracoke Island, where he worked alongside his ex-wife, Ann Ehringhaus, who was also a teacher. He was driven to teach by his enthusiasm for the subject. Later, he attended the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, where he earned a Master of Education degree. After finishing a fellowship, he continued his education in the Graduate School of Education at Harvard University.

Doctoral Studies

In 1986, Ehringhaus and his wife Carolyn moved to attend Syracuse University for their doctoral studies. In 1993, they welcomed their first and only child, Justin, in the state of New Jersey, where they both worked for Educational Testing Services. The family ultimately settled in Portland, Oregon, where Ehringhaus continued to work at Measured Progress in New Hampshire until his retirement in 2010. He commuted to work every day from Portland.

Legacy

Ehringhaus’s legacy is one of dedication to education. He and his wife Carolyn focused their efforts on establishing adult basic education programs within the interior of Alaska. Their passion for teaching took them to New Zealand, where they both began teaching in a Maori community after earning a Certificate of Advanced Study in North Carolina.

Ehringhaus’s impact on education extended beyond the classroom. He was a member of the National Assessment Governing Board and served as the chair of the committee that developed the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). He also served on the board of the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment.

Conclusion

Michael Ehringhaus was a passionate educator who dedicated his life to teaching and improving education. His legacy lives on through the students he taught, the programs he established, and the organizations he served. He will be missed by all who knew him and his contributions to education.

1. Michael Ehringhaus death announcement

2. Michael Ehringhaus funeral arrangements

3. Michael Ehringhaus obituary tribute

4. Michael Ehringhaus legacy and remembrance

5. Michael Ehringhaus condolences and sympathy messages

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Michael Ehringhaus Obituary, Michael Ehringhaus Has Died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/