Dead – Death – Obituary News : Michael Goldberg, Principal at Rojek Consulting Group, Passes Away

Michael Goldberg Obituary – Death: Principal at Rojek Consulting Group, Michael Goldberg Passes Away

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Michael Goldberg, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, abruptly passed away. Carly Goldberg Black, Michael’s daughter, posted the news of his passing on Facebook.

It is unknown what caused the death. Michael attended Up with People to study.

New York native Michael Goldberg worked as a principal with Rojek Consulting Group. Michael had lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a very long time. He was blissfully married to Barbara Wagner Goldberg, the love of his life.

Michael served as the former Partner/CMO at Deutsch NY and the former CEO of Harris Drury Cohen. He also had served as CEO of Zimmerman Advertising.

