Dead – Death – Obituary News : Michael Guthrie Passes Away – Condolences & Death News

Remembering Michael Guthrie: An Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Guthrie, also known as Mike, who was my brother-in-law. Mike passed away early this morning, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and love. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

A Memorial Service for Michael Guthrie

To honor and celebrate Mike’s life, a memorial service will be held on Friday, June 23, at eleven in the morning. For those who are unable to attend in person, we will provide live streaming of the event. Details on how to access the live stream can be found further down the page.

Condolences from Around the World

We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and condolences from people all around the world. It is a testament to the impact that Mike had on so many lives. Even in this time of deep sorrow, it is comforting to know that he was loved and appreciated by so many.

To those who are grieving, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences. We know that the pain you are feeling right now must be unbearable, and we want you to know that we are here for you. Please take your time to grieve, and know that you have our support.

Remembering Mike

Mike was a kind and generous soul who touched the lives of so many people. His love for his family was evident in everything he did. He had a great sense of humor and was always quick with a joke or a smile.

Mike was also deeply committed to his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was an inspiration to many, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.

In Conclusion

As we say goodbye to Mike, we take comfort in the memories we shared with him and the impact he had on our lives. We will miss him deeply, but we know that he will always be with us in spirit.

Rest in peace, Mike. You will be forever missed.

