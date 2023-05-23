Dead – Death – Obituary News : Michael Lutz Passes Away in Aston, PA – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Michael J. Lutz: A Life Well-Lived

On Thursday, July 30, 2015, Michael J. Lutz passed away in the Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was 49 years old and lived in the Exeter Township with his wife, Lisa A. (Wagner) Lutz. Michael was born in California, the son of Elaine Marie (Anderson) Lutz of Lynnwood and Charles W. Lutz of Hanford.

A Life Outdoors

Michael was an avid hunter and hiker who loved spending time in nature, especially in Yosemite National Park. He found peace and joy in the outdoors and shared that passion with his family and friends. He was a member of Reading Liederkranz and enjoyed watching his son Ethan play sports and working on building projects with his son Chuck.

A Beloved Friend and Coworker

Michael worked as a quality control specialist at Berks Homes for over 18 years. He was more than just a coworker to his colleagues; they became like family. Michael was a kind and loyal friend who will be greatly missed.

A Family Man

Michael is survived by his wife Lisa and their two sons, Chuck and Ethan. He also leaves behind a brother, Christian N., who lives in Studio City, California, and a sister, Kathaleen, who is married to Anthony Carri and lives in Hanford. Michael had many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly.

Celebrating a Life

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 3, 2015, at 11:00 A.M. at Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, located at 250 Church Lane Road in Reading, Pennsylvania. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the same site. The family requests that attendees wear comfortable clothing in remembrance of Michael.

In Lieu of Flowers

Memorial offerings made in lieu of flowers will be recognized by the American Cancer Society, headquartered at 498 E. Bellevue Avenue in Reading. The family will decide on a private burial at a later time. The arrangements are being handled by the Mount Penn-based Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. To send your sympathies to the family, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Michael J. Lutz was a man who lived life to the fullest. His love for the outdoors, his dedication to his family and friends, and his warm and generous spirit will never be forgotten.

