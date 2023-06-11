Dead – Death – Obituary News : Michael Mott passes away – cause of death unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Michael Lee Mott Sr.

Unexpected Passing

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Michael Lee Mott Sr. passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58. He resided in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where he was born on February 7, 1965, to Roger M. Mott and Barbara H. (Kapanowski) Toven.

A Life of Trucking

Mike attended Punxsutawney Area High School and graduated in 1984. He worked as a truck driver for several organizations before starting his own trucking company, MLM Trucking. His most recent job was with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A Passion for Music, NASCAR, and Animals

When he wasn’t working, Mike enjoyed playing the guitar, watching NASCAR, and birdwatching. He had a deep affection for animals and was active in animal rescue.

Family and Friends

Mike’s favorite thing to do was to visit with his relatives and catch up with old pals. He is survived by his son, Michael Lee Mott Jr. of Punxsutawney, his mother Barbara H. (Mott) Toven of Anita, two sisters Michelle M. Hutchinson and Melanie Sue Elkin and husband Greg, all of Punxsutawney, his fiancée Wendy K. Moore of Punxsutawney, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and his devoted dog Rusty.

In Memory

Mike was preceded in death by his biological father, Roger M. Mott, and his stepfather, Arthur Allen Toven Sr. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and the community he was a part of.

A Life to Remember

Michael Lee Mott Sr. lived a life full of hard work, dedication, and love for his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his passion for music, his love of animals, and his kind heart. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire those who knew him.

