Dead – Death – Obituary News : Michael Pagel and Kids’ Journey Through Life

Michigan’s Renee Pagel: A Tragic Reminder of the Importance of Protecting Our Loved Ones

The death of Renee Pagel left the community of Courtland Township in shock and disbelief. A mother of three, Pagel was the victim of a heinous crime that decimated her family and left an indelible mark on her children. Her sudden death in Michigan has gripped the town for years and serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting our loved ones.

Pagel was discovered lifeless in her bed at her Courtland Township, Michigan, home on August 5, 2006, while recovering from giving a kidney to a student’s father. She had been stabbed several times, with over 50 stab wounds, and had defensive wounds to her hands. The divorce from her husband, Michael Pagel, had just been finalized when a judge found in her favor following a difficult custody struggle.

Michael Pagel was apprehended 14 years later and charged with the murder of his estranged wife. According to the Cedar Spring Post, Michael apologized to his adult children and others before his sentence on October 5, 2020, and admitted that he organized Renee’s murder but that his brother Charles carried it out. However, there was no evidence to substantiate Michael’s claim that his brother committed the crime, according to Kent County Sheriff’s Office assistant prosecutor Kellee Koncki.

Pagel agreed to a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2020 to spare his kids the pain of a protracted and open trial. He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, with a minimum of 25 years to be served before he is eligible for parole. He is currently incarcerated in the Saginaw Correctional Prison in Michigan and will not be released until February 5, 2045, when he will be 80 years old.

Renee Pagel’s terrible demise left an indelible mark on her children, especially Sarah Pagel, who was just seven years old when her mother was murdered. Sarah grew up without her mother’s loving presence but never doubted her mother’s love for her despite the tragic loss.

In the autumn of 2018, the case was assigned to a Lansing-based cold case team, and during subsequent interviews and investigations, Michael was accused of murdering his estranged wife, particularly when his brother Charles disclosed that the suspect showed him the murder weapon in 2011 before tossing it into the river.

Pagel stated before his sentencing that he was guilty of his wife’s murder but that he was not the one who stabbed her to death. “I was insane when I paid my brother… to murder Renee,” Pagel said. “We planned the murder, and he executed it. Nobody else was present. I am ultimately to blame for her death. And I deeply regret this.”

Renee Pagel’s memory serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting our loved ones. Her life was cut short in a senseless act of violence, leaving her children without a mother and her community without a beloved member. As we reflect on her legacy, let us honor her memory by doing everything in our power to protect our loved ones and prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

