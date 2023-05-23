Dead – Death – Obituary News : Michael Riepenhoff Funeral Arrangements and Visitation – The Guardian

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Humble Beginnings

Michael Riepenhoff was born on January 5, 1946, in Lima, Ohio. He came from a modest family and was the youngest of six children. His parents instilled in him the value of hard work and determination, which he carried with him throughout his life. Michael attended Lima Central Catholic High School, where he excelled in academics and athletics. He was a star athlete on the school’s football and track teams and was known for his tenacity and fierce competitiveness.

After graduating from high school, Michael attended Ohio State University, where he pursued a degree in engineering. He graduated with honors in 1968 and immediately began his career at Kirby Risk, a leading electrical supply company. Michael quickly rose through the ranks at Kirby Risk, becoming a senior engineer within just a few years.

A Legacy of Service

Despite his busy schedule, Michael always found time to give back to his community. He was a devoted member of the Lima Bowling Association and spent countless hours coaching young bowlers. He also volunteered at several local charities, including the Lima Rescue Mission, where he helped feed the homeless and provide shelter to those in need.

Michael’s commitment to service extended beyond his personal life. He used his position at Kirby Risk to support local charities and organizations. He was a regular donor to the United Way and was instrumental in helping to fund several community projects, including the construction of a new youth center in Lima.

A Life Well-Lived

Michael Riepenhoff passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2010, at the age of 64. His death was a shock to the entire community, as he had been a pillar of strength and support for so many people. His legacy lives on, however, in the countless lives he touched and the many good deeds he performed throughout his life.

Michael’s family, friends, and colleagues remember him as a kind, generous, and humble man who put others before himself. He was a true servant leader who believed that the greatest joy in life comes from helping others. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

In conclusion, Michael Riepenhoff was a remarkable man whose life serves as an inspiration to us all. He showed us that no matter where we come from or what obstacles we face, we can make a positive impact on the world if we are willing to work hard and give back. His legacy of service and commitment to others will continue to inspire us for generations to come. Rest in peace, Michael.

